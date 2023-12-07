Marquette basketball vs. Texas: live game, score updates in Big 12-Big East Battle at Fiserv Forum

After a frustrating loss to state rival Wisconsin, the No. 8 Marquette men's basketball team (6-2) looks to quickly turn the page against 12th-ranked Texas (6-1) Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The game is part of the Big 12-Big East Battle. Here is how to watch.

Marquette beat reporter Ben Steele will have game updates within this file. Refresh your browser for the latest.

Kam Jones and David Joplin hit three-pointers to fuel Marquette run

The Golden Eagles finally settled into the game, getting six straight defensive stops - a "skunk" in head coach Shaka Smart's parlance and going on an 11-0 run for a 29-23 lead.

The run was fueled by 3 three-pointers, one by David Joplin and two from Kam Jones.

Marquette off to frigid shooting start

The Golden Eagles have struggled from long range in recent games, and the start of Wednesday's game was no exception.

MU was shooting 1 for 9 on three-pointers and 4 of 17 overall, but the Golden Eagles trailed just 13-11 with 11:53 left in the first half. The Longhorns made their first 3 three-pointers, but cooled off and were shooting 5 for 15.

Shaka Smart faces his old team in Texas

MU and Texas have only met once before, a a 65-56 victory by the then-Warriors in the title game of the Milwaukee Classic in 1977.

A natural storyline is Golden Eagles head coach facing his old team for the first time.

Smart went 109-86 in his six seasons with the Longhorns before bouncing to MU in 2021. Six of Smart's staff members at MU worked with him at Texas.

More: Marquette wants more 'championship habits' against Texas after loss to state rival

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette basketball vs Texas live game, score updates at Fiserv Forum