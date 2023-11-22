Marquette basketball vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational championship game: Time, TV channel, live stream, odds, bracket

Those victory shakes had to taste awfully good for the Marquette men's basketball team after the Golden Eagles stuffed the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night, 73-59, in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

Less than 24 hours later, Shaka Smart will lead his No. 4-ranked team into the championship game against the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, as the Golden Eagles look to take down another top 10 team in the program's storied history. It's been 51 years since a team has played the top-two ranked teams in the country on consecutive days, according to Fox Sports Research.

Against Kansas, Marquette held Jayhawks star Hunter Dickinson mostly in check as their suffocating and active defense created havoc possession after possession. Now, the challenge gets taller against Zach Edey and Purdue on Wednesday afternoon.

The 7-foot-4 Edey is the reigning national player of the year and is off to another All-American type of season, averaging 22.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

The game could be a Final Four preview with two teams that have national title aspirations.

Here's how you can watch Marquette-Purdue, including TV, live stream information and betting odds.

Chase Ross (2) of the Marquette Golden Eagles is congratulated by Stevie Mitchell (4) after draining a three point shot during the second half of their 73-59 win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Marquette basketball vs. Purdue game time today

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Time: 4 p.m. Central

The third-place game featuring Kansas and Tennessee begins at 1:30 p.m. so if that contest goes late the start time for Marquette-Purdue could start later.

Marquette vs. Purdue TV channel, live stream today

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN is available for streaming via the following services: Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Spectrum TV. You can also stream the game through the ESPN app via your TV provider.

Marquette vs. Purdue radio station

Locally, the game can be heard on ESPN Milwaukee – WKTI 94.5 FM. Listen here.

How to listen to Marquette vs. Purdue on Sirius XM

You can also listen to the game on Sirius XM. The Marquette broadcast is channel 201, the Purdue broadcast is channel 202. More info here.

Marquette vs. Purdue betting odds: spread, money line, over/under point total

Spread: Purdue is favored by 3.5 points

Money line: Purdue is -165, Marquette is +135

Point total: 142

Purdue averages 82.4 points per game and allows 60.6. Purdue beat Tennessee in its semifinal game, 71-67.

Marquette averages 80.4 points per game and allows 65.4. The Golden Eagles limited a Kansas team that had scored over 80 points in its first four games to a season-low 59 on Tuesday.

Odds are provided by BETMGM.

Marquette vs. Purdue history

Marquette is 1-2 against Purdue with all three games played in the last six seasons.

Purdue beat Marquette, 86-71, Nov. 14, 2017, at the Bradley Center. A year later, the Golden Eagles got some revenge with a 65-55 win on Nov. 13, 2018, in Milwaukee.

Purdue used a late 12-0 run to defeat Marquette, 75-70, last season in the Gavitt Games at Mackey Arena. Edey scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Purdue. David Joplin led Marquette with 21 points.

Maui Invitational 2023 bracket, schedule

Marquette vs. Purdue - championship game (4 p.m.)

Tennessee vs. Kansas - third-place game (1:30 p.m.)

Gonzaga vs. UCLA - consolation title game (11 p.m.)

Syracuse vs. Chaminade - seventh-place game (8:30 p.m.)

Here's the full bracket.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette vs Purdue: Maui Invitational game, time, TV channel, bracket