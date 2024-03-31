The Marquette basketball team will look a lot different next season. Here are three burning questions.

DALLAS – The offense for the Marquette men's basketball team for the last two seasons has been a whirl of quick-twitch movements, fast-developing reads and mind-melding chemistry, all orbiting around Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro.

The Golden Eagles didn't need to run many set plays, relying on those players' instincts to make the right play.

It is hard to imagine MU playing without them, but that will be the case next season, unless Ighodaro and Kolek unexpectedly decide their fifth seasons of NCAA eligibility.

An era ended on Friday night with a 67-58 loss to North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

"I did tell the guys after the game in the locker room that our two seniors, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, have set an incredible standard over the past three years in our program," MU head coach Shaka Smart said. "It's really going to be on the rest of us to uphold that standard.

"It's going to be tough, but even try to raise that standard."

Here are three big questions heading into next season:

Marquette's Kam Jones could be a preseason favorite for Big East player of the year next season.

Will Marquette guard Kam Jones test the NBA draft waters?

Kolek missed six games with an oblique injury just before the NCAA Tournament, allowing junior guard Kam Jones to have the ball in his hands a lot more. He showed playmaking chops to go along with his explosive scoring ability.

After not earning any all-Big East accolades, that stretch garnered Jones more national recognition. He also started getting more NBA buzz, popping up on some mock drafts along with Kolek and Ighodaro.

Jones said during the NCAA Tournament run that he wasn't thinking at all about that.

"I haven't really been much in touch with anything outside of this team, anything outside of going into what we want to do," Jones said. "It's been a lot more peaceful that way, not hearing from people I really don't want to hear from.

"So, yeah, I would say, yes, I'm appreciative for it, but I really honestly don't know what you are talking about."

Jones would likely be the hub of MU's offense next season, and a preseason favorite for Big East player of the year. But he can also test out the NBA draft waters and see where he stands.

Ben Gold, left, will likely slide into Oso Ighodaro's spot as Marquette's starting center.

What will the Golden Eagles' frontcourt look like behind Ben Gold?

With Ighodaro gone, New Zealand native Ben Gold will likely slide into the starting lineup at center.

Gold will provide a different look with his shooting ability, but he hasn't shown a lot as a finisher around the rim. In his sophomore season, 117 of his 150 field-goal attempts came from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-11 Gold only played 16.7 minutes per game, so he will see a big increase in his role.

The depth in the frontcourt would be even more inexperienced.

The coaching staff is very excited about what 6-9 Caedin Hamilton showed in practice. But after redshirting his freshman season, it could take some time for him to find his footing. At 240 pounds, he also has a physical presence that MU has lacked in recent seasons.

Al Amadou only played in 14 games as a freshman and remains a raw 6-9 prospect with elite athleticism.

The two incoming freshmen, Royce Parham and Damarius Owens, look like they could be impact players at MU but there is always an adjustment period. Both are listed around 6-8.

"They are ahead on offense compared to where they are on defense," Smart said in February. "Royce is an offensive savant, and Damarius can do so many different things on that end of the floor, play different positions, shoot the ball, drive the ball, pass the ball.

"But those guys are going to have to learn what goes into defending at this level."

Sean Jones, second from left, will be working his way back from a torn ACL deep into the season.

Will Shaka Smart use the transfer portal?

Barring any transfers out, MU will have an open scholarship slot with Kolek and Ighodaro moving on.

Smart does not like to rely on the transfer portal, but he also doesn't rule out using it.

MU could bolster its frontcourt depth, or Smart could add a veteran point guard. Tre Norman played just 9.1 minutes per game as a freshman behind Kolek, and Sean Jones will be working his way back from a torn ACL well into the season.

Smart likes to rely on the development of players already in the program.

"We've got some good young players that we're excited about getting better and improving," he said after the loss to North Carolina State. "Just like last year, this experience will drive us.

"This experience will inform a lot of the things that we do over the course of the next several months. And our guys will come together and improve and go after being the best version of us the next time we get a chance to play."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How will Marquette's Shaka Smart replace Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro?