Marquette basketball announces date of Wisconsin matchup

On Monday afternoon, Marquette basketball released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, and the Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to play in the yearly rivalry game at home against the Golden Eagles on Dec. 4.

Wisconsin basketball has only released the dates of a few games on its non-conference schedule including a game against Providence at home on Nov. 15 and an away matchup at Georgia Tech on Dec. 1. However, the Badgers have not yet announced the remainder of their schedule.

This year’s game will likely be another great one to watch between these teams, especially after the heartbreaking two-point loss the Badgers suffered against the Golden Eagles last season.

