Marquette is back in the top 5 of the Associated Press men's college basketball rankings

The Marquette men's basketball team quickly made its way back in the top five of the Associated Press rankings.

The Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) came in at No. 5 in the AP top 25 poll that was released on Monday. MU was ranked seventh last week.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had MU at No. 5 in his weekly ballot).

The Golden Eagles are also No. 5 in the USA Today coaches poll.

MU was No. 4 in the Feb. 12 poll, but slipped three spots last week after Connecticut ended the Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak.

MU has been ranked in the top 10 in 12 of the 16 AP polls released this season.

More: Marquette first made the Final Four 50 years ago. The stars of that team want to see another run

Who did Marquette beat last week?

It was Kam Jones' turn to shine last week.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard scored a college-high 34 points in MU's rout of DePaul on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Jones' previous high of 31 points came on Feb. 3 at Georgetown.

Jones then matched that 34 points in Sunday's easy victory over Xavier at Fiserv Forum.

Jones' 68 points came in just 50 minutes.

More: Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell are Marquette teammates, friends and now co-hosts of ‘The K1 and Stewie Show’ podcast

What is Marquette's schedule this week?

MU has another home game Wednesday against Providence.

The Friars beat the Golden Eagles in the teams' Big East opener on Dec. 19.

MU then has a tough road game at No. 12 Creighton on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. The Golden Eagles beat the Bluejays on Dec. 30 at Fiserv Forum.

Kam Jones is Big East player of the week

With Jones' hot week, he was named the Big East player of the week. It is the second time this season that he has earned that honor.

In the Golden Eagles' two victories, he shot 23 of 32 (71.9%), including 14 for 20 on three-pointers.

Jones is the first Big East player to score 34 or more points in consecutive games since MU's Markus Howard in the 2019-20 season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles are ranked No. 5 in the February 26 AP top 25