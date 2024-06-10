Marquette athletics community pays tribute to President Michael Lovell

Members of the Marquette athletics community paid tribute to President Michael Lovell, who died of a rare form of cancer Sunday after leading the university since 2014.

Lovell was a fixture at numerous Marquette sporting events during his tenure, including sitting courtside next to former Marquette star Dwyane Wade at the EA Sports 2023 Maui Invitational.

Men's basketball coach Shaka Smart talked at a press conference in 2023 about Lovell's connection to student-athletes.

Shaka Smart talking about what Michael Lovell meant to Marquette University and the basketball program. He will be missed. #mubb pic.twitter.com/RSBhA70GaE — Trevor (@TrevorMU_) June 9, 2024

Here's a few of the touching words shared on social media about Lovell:

Former basketball player Travis Diener:

RIP to an incredible man. Dr Lovell embodied everything that you would want in a leader- tough, humble, passionate, and energetic. His spirit will live on forever. — Travis Diener (@DienerTravis) June 9, 2024

Former basketball coach Megan Duffy:

Heart broken. An incredible man and leader. Gone too soon. Thank you for everything, Dr. Lovell. No one stronger. #lovellstrong https://t.co/xUuwXoElXK — Megan Duffy (@CoachMeganDuffy) June 9, 2024

Former basketball player Lauren Van Kleunen:

Devastated for everyone that was impacted by Dr.Lovell. I still remember the first time I stepped on campus, a young basketball recruit & he took the time to meet with me. I saw the amazing vision he had & fulfilled every promise. He always showed up. Thank you for everything💙 https://t.co/nnRvQdN3aP — Lauren Van Kleunen (@LaurenVK_42) June 9, 2024

Former basketball player Chloe Marotta:

Dr. Lovell poured his whole heart into Marquette and the people around him. He was the most humble person I’ve ever been around. He lead with grace. Thank you, Dr. Lovell. For everything. https://t.co/7YkSKATr1w — Chloe Marotta (@ChloeMarotta) June 9, 2024

Former basketball player Cameron Marotta:

In 2015, Dr. Lovell spoke at my dad’s funeral. It was an honor for my family that day, and it’s been an honor for me to get to know him since. Today, we send our condolences to the wonderful Lovell family. A leader, true man of the people, and a WARRIOR. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/6oUKfR36iK — Cameron Marotta (@Cam2Ham21) June 9, 2024

Assistant basketball coach Cody Hatt:

Dr. Lovell made it an honor to be at Marquette. He combined the highest character with unwavering support & an unequivocal desire to win. Rest In Power as we stay scrapping. 💙 💛 🙏 https://t.co/cdBQiNs8cN — Cody Hatt (@CoachCodyHatt) June 9, 2024

Former track and field athlete Monique Felix:

President Lovell was a daily example of servant leadership, genuine care for others, and countless other qualities every great leader should embody. Marquette was a better place because of him.



Prayers for the Lovell family and the Marquette community during this time 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Eb9zn67cIf — Monique Felix (@RunMoFelix) June 9, 2024

Former basketball player Dan Fitzgerald:

Dr. Lovell was a great man & leader. Always gracious & humble, but passionate to serve our community. He most certainly left Marquette much better than he found it, and his legacy will live on. Rest in Peace. #WeAreMarquette — Dan Fitzgerald (@DanielJohnFitz) June 10, 2024

