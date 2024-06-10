Advertisement

Marquette athletics community pays tribute to President Michael Lovell

emmett prosser, milwaukee journal sentinel
Members of the Marquette athletics community paid tribute to President Michael Lovell, who died of a rare form of cancer Sunday after leading the university since 2014.

Lovell was a fixture at numerous Marquette sporting events during his tenure, including sitting courtside next to former Marquette star Dwyane Wade at the EA Sports 2023 Maui Invitational.

Men's basketball coach Shaka Smart talked at a press conference in 2023 about Lovell's connection to student-athletes.

Here's a few of the touching words shared on social media about Lovell:

Former basketball player Travis Diener:

Former basketball coach Megan Duffy:

Former basketball player Lauren Van Kleunen:

Former basketball player Chloe Marotta:

Former basketball player Cameron Marotta:

Assistant basketball coach Cody Hatt:

Former track and field athlete Monique Felix:

Former basketball player Dan Fitzgerald:

