Marquette adds another Big Ten opponent to non-conference men's basketball schedule

The Marquette men's basketball team is putting together a strong non-conference schedule for next season.

MU announced on Wednesday that it finalized a home-and-home series with Maryland starting in the upcoming season.

The Golden Eagles will travel to College Park, Maryland, on Nov. 15. Then, the Big Ten team will come to Fiserv Forum in the 2025-26 season.

MU has previously announced a home-and-home series with Purdue that will start at Fiserv Forum next season. The Golden Eagles' rivalry game with Wisconsin will also be at home next season.

Other non-conference games that have been revealed include a Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup at Iowa State and a neutral court game against Georgia in the Bahamas.

Both MU and Maryland are likely preseason top 25 teams.

The Terrapins, coached by Kevin Willard, did not make the NCAA Tournament last season but return star forward Julian Reese and are adding a five-star recruit in big man Derik Queen.

More: Marquette's Oso Ighodaro is betting on himself at the NBA combine and it's working

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette has home-and-home series with Maryland starting in 2024-25