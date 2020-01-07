Marquese Chriss waived by Warriors following loss vs. Kings on Monday

Brian Witt

Marquese Chriss was set to have his contract fully guaranteed by the Warriors on Jan. 8, but that won't be happening anymore.

Following Golden State's 111-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, the Warriors announced that Chriss has been waived.

After hearing the news, Chriss felt confident he had proven enough to get another opportunity

Roughly 30 minutes after he was waived, Chriss posted this on Instagram:

God got me!🙏🏾 #BeyondBlessed

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the decision to waive Chriss was made with Damion Lee in mind.

With no days left on Lee's two-way contract, the Warriors had to create space for a guaranteed contract on the NBA roster, or he would have had to spend the remainder of the season in the G League.

