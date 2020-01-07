Marquese Chriss waived by Warriors following loss vs. Kings on Monday

Marquese Chriss was set to have his contract fully guaranteed by the Warriors on Jan. 8, but that won't be happening anymore.

Following Golden State's 111-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, the Warriors announced that Chriss has been waived.

Marquese Chriss has been waived, the Warriors announce. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 7, 2020

After hearing the news, Chriss felt confident he had proven enough to get another opportunity

Chriss on his time in Golden State: "It's taught me a lot about myself, about what I'm capable of doing. Thing happen for a reason. I think I've shown that I'm capable of a lot and that I belong where I am for a reason a like I said, things happen and you just go with em'" — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 7, 2020

Roughly 30 minutes after he was waived, Chriss posted this on Instagram:

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the decision to waive Chriss was made with Damion Lee in mind.

Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020

With no days left on Lee's two-way contract, the Warriors had to create space for a guaranteed contract on the NBA roster, or he would have had to spend the remainder of the season in the G League.

