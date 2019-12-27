Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been praised for a lot of things over his stellar NBA career, but one that comes up more than most are his leadership and ability to build camaraderie with just about anyone he comes across.

In a season that has seen the Warriors go from contending for championships to simply waiting to see what the team's lottery odds will be, Curry's role as a leader on a team full of young players is magnified.

"It's benefitted us the last few games that he's been here and been on the bench," forward Marquese Chriss told reporters after practice Thursday. "He's kinda like an extra coach over there."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chriss has been teammates with stars like James Harden, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Kevin Love over his four-year NBA odyssey, but something has stood out to him about Curry.

"He talks to everybody and it's weird for me," Chriss said. "Somebody being so good, you expect them to have an ego and you know, kinda keep to themselves but he talks to everyone like they're on the same level as him. I think that it makes for a good culture around here."

[RELATED: Why Kerr said he wouldn't listen to ref during Warriors' win]

Golden State's roster has an average age of 24.4 -- including Curry (31) and his fellow sidelined Splash Brother Klay Thompson (29) -- so Curry's veteran presence certainly is impactful. As losses have piled up this season, Golden State has shown a resolve not typically seen from teams with such a dismal winning percentage.

The Warriors will have a chance to extend their three-game winning streak Friday night when the Phoenix Suns roll into Chase Center.

Marquese Chriss praises Steph Curry as 'extra coach' for young Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area