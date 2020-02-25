Marquese Chriss entered Warriors training camp on a non-guaranteed contract. Most people assumed he was not going to make the Opening Night roster.

But after a strong preseason, Golden State waived Alfonzo McKinnie to make room for Chriss.

Despite averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists through the Dubs' first 38 games, he was waived Jan. 6 before his contract became fully guaranteed for the rest of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chriss returned about a week later on a two-way contract, which then was converted to a standard NBA deal Feb. 7.

What a whirlwind.

"I don't take it personally because it was communicated," the 22-year-old explained Monday during a radio appearance on KNBR 680. "The situation that we were in with having to release me, then bringing me back on a two-way and then converting it. All of it was communicated beforehand so it never blindsided me.

"After they waived me in Sacramento -- I had talked to Steve (Kerr) and (Director of Basketball Operations) Jonnie West -- and I had told them that I wanted to come back. In the situation that I'm in, it's not really about the money. I have plenty of time in my career to make money.

"Right now, it's just about the opportunity to solidify myself and build who I am as a player ... they explained to me about the two-way and how it would work out if I came back. There never really was any uncertainty.

"I just wanted to be on this team."

[RELATED: Report: Ex-Spurs forward Simmons to join G League Warriors]

And solidify himself he has.

Over his last 12 games (10 starts), Chriss is averaging 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals, while shooting over 62 percent from the field and 76 percent from the free throw line.

Not bad for a guy who will enter training camp next season on a non-guaranteed contract again.

Story continues

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Marquese Chriss explains why he only wanted to play for the Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area