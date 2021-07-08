Marquarius White commits to Tennessee

In this article:

2022 wide receiver prospect Marquarius White committed to Tennessee on Thursday.

White made the announcement on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound wide receiver is from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama.

White has Power Five scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to White on Feb. 22 after Josh Heupel was hired as the Vols’ head coach Jan. 27.

The 2022 prospect officially visited Tennessee on June 25.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

