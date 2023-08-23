Marquan McCall fails Patriots' physical, returns to waiver wire

Defensive tackle Marquan McCall failed his physical with the Patriots on Wednesday due to a knee issue, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports. McCall had not missed any time with the injury.

McCall, 24, returns to the waiver wire.

The Panthers cut him earlier this week, and the Patriots claimed him.

McCall made the Panthers in 2022 after going undrafted. He had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit while playing in 16 games. He had five tackles in two appearances this preseason.