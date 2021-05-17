Marqise Lee signing with 49ers

The 49ers are keeping a player around after a successful tryout over the weekend.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, San Francisco is signing wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday.

Lee elected to opt out of the 2020 season, so he has not played since 2019. He had signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April of last year, but New England cut him in March.

Lee was a Jaguars second-round pick in 2014 and spent his first six seasons with the Jaguars. After agreeing to a four-year deal in 2018, Lee suffered a torn ACL during a preseason game and missed the whole season. He then appeared in just six games in 2019, making three receptions for 18 yards.

In all, Lee has caught 174 passes for 2,184 yards with eight touchdowns.

