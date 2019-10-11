Marouane Fellaini: Manchester United paying the price for sacking Jose Mourinho too soon

Marouane Fellaini (right) says Jose Mourinho (left) should have been given more time - Reuters

Marouane Fellaini has claimed that Manchester United are paying the price for sacking former manager Jose Mourinho too soon.

United’s latest defeat at Newcastle United was their third already this season and meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team went into the international break in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Fellaini left United in January, moving to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng after it became clear he was not part of Solskjaer’s plans.

But the 31-year-old midfielder still has a number of friends at Old Trafford, including Paul Pogba, and believes the club’s struggles can be attributed to the turnaround in managers.

“They brought in one of the best managers in the world in Jose Mourinho, he wanted to build a team and they sacked him,” said Fellaini. “It’s not easy to build a team in that time, you need more than two years.

“I don’t know what they will do with Solskjaer but, for me, to win things and to improve, you need time. Mourinho, for the first season, he did amazingly, he improved the team, won things.

Jose Mourinho celebrates winning the Europa League with Manchester United Credit: getty images

“OK, the second season was a bit more difficult, but he tried, you know, and did his best to help the team. Then they decided to sack him.”

Fellaini was part of Mourinho’s team that won the Europa League and League Cup, while the Belgian also won the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal during his five-and-a-half years with United.

Asked if the club had sacked Mourinho too soon, he added: “For me, yes, because a manager like that comes and he needs a lot of players to implement his own philosophy. He wanted to build his team and after two years, or two years and a half, they decided to sack him because the results were not there.

“They brought in Moyes, they didn’t give him time. They brought in Van Gaal, they gave him two years and we started to do some things, he won the Cup, but after that they sacked the manager because they want to win quickly, I think. A manager like Van Gaal tactically is very strong and has a lot of experience and they sacked him.

“But when you look to build a team you need time, not change a manager every two years, every year. If the manager doesn’t do well for four or five games, they want to sack him.

“Manchester United won everything for years with Sir Alex Ferguson, so for someone else to come and do what he did is not that easy. They had a team and a strong base. It’s not easy for someone to come and do like Sir Alex Ferguson. People and supporters of Manchester United want that, but football has changed, the mentality of players has changed.”

Despite facing criticism during his time at United, Fellaini’s impact has been missed. During his 176 appearances, United had a win percentage of 54 per cent and that number has dropped to 40 per cent since his departure.

Fellaini has admitted he was dismayed by the obsession of some United players with their Instagram accounts and believes United could struggle to win anything if Solskjaer puts his faith solely in youngsters.

“You see some players go straight into the dressing room after games and go straight onto social media,” said Fellaini. “It's wrong.

“Now you have a new manager who wanted young players and they will be up and down, up and down; that’s football, that’s what happens with young players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pinning his faith in youth Credit: getty images

“Of course you can’t play with just young players, you need a mix. To win games, to win titles, to win big games you need experience. Of course you can win with young players, but not every game.”

Fellaini insists he does not regret leaving United, but revealed that Solskjaer never discussed his decision to overlook the former Everton star before his move to China.

Solskajer made a great start to life as caretaker manager, winning eight games, but has since found the permanent job far more difficult.

“When you change a manager, the players want to impress the new manager so they give everything in the beginning,” said Fellaini. “It’s all positive because they have a chance to play, he decided to use the players he wanted and he showed me that he didn’t count on me.

“But for the rest, the reaction was positive, he’s a new manager, people want to show him what they can do, use young players, for a moment it was good. But after that, this is football, he has to do his things and build his team.”

Fellaini is one of a number of experienced internationals who have left United since Solskjaer took over and he added: “The players who left are players of experience. So the coach decided he didn't need them - that’s the choice of the coach. He decided he didn’t need Sanchez or Lukaku. That’s his problem. He has his own players now, so he has to deal with it.

“He (Solskjaer) didn’t have a conversation with me if I will play or not. I signed a new contract for two years, one of the best managers in the world wanted me to stay. But after that, when a new manager comes and I’m not in his plans, of course it was time for me to leave and I don’t regret it at all.”