Marotta reveals Italy star Barella can play ‘Calhanoglu role’ for Inter

Inter President Beppe Marotta has revealed that Italy star Nicolo Barella is perfectly capable of performing in the ‘Hakan Calhanoglu role’ at the base of midfield for Inter, due to his skillset and versatility.

The newly-confirmed Inter President was a guest of the national team for Saturday evening’s 2-1 victory over Albania at EURO 2024, and he stopped to speak to reporters at the team’s training base, Casa Azzurri in Iserlohn, on Sunday morning.

Marotta on Barella versatility

The Nerazzurri delegate was of course asked about the performance of goalscorer Barella, who continues to impress for club and country alike.

“He is a player who has the humility of a workhorse, but also has special talent. As a player, he is modern and complete,” Marotta told journalists in Germany, reported via Calciomercato.com.

Marotta was also asked if Barella is capable of playing in the ‘Calhanoglu role’.

“Yes, he has all the qualities,” Marotta replied. ”Vision, support, he’s a very valuable player from a competitive point of view. With strong basic technique, he is an eclectic player.”

Italy: The ‘Inter-national’ side

Marotta takes great pride in the fact that there is such a strong cohort of inter players at the heart of Luciano Spalletti’s national side. He even coined a new term for the Azzurri, dubbing them the ‘Inter-national’ side.

“Italy is the heritage that must unite all the clubs, the fact that there is this hardcore of Inter fans, it’s become an ‘Inter-national team’. That fills us with great pride for all the work we have done and all the growth the boys have enjoyed.”

“I send my compliments to everyone, we are very proud that Inter can make a contribution.”