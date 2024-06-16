Marotta provides exciting update on Lautaro Martinez contract talks

Inter President Beppe Marotta has confirmed that talks over a contract extension for Nerazzurri captain and talisman Lautaro Martinez are ‘virtually done’, and also believes that coach Simone Inzaghi will not be too far behind either.

The recently-appointed Nerazzurri President was at Casa Azzurri, Italy’s training base for EURO 2024, on Sunday and took time to speak with reporters following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Albania in Dortmund.

Marotta spoke on a number of topics, including the growing importance of Nicolo Barella for club and country. He also suggested that the national team is a unit that should ‘unite’ all clubs in Serie A.

Marotta provides Lautaro Martinez update

During his chat with the press on Sunday, Marotta also provided updates on contract talks with a number of key figures back in San Siro, namely the 2023-24 Capocannoniere, Martinez, and the club’s tactician, Inzaghi.

Marotta revealed that there is not much left to do before Martinez pens an extension, and the same can also be said for Inzaghi.

“We are attentive to everything. The important thing is that every player feels a strong sense of belonging, that he wants to continue and experience things with us. We have a calm situation, we don’t have any players who want to free themselves at the moment,” he said, reported via TMW.

“Lautaro’s renewal is virtually done, it’s just about getting the signature. It’s not easy because he’s in Argentina, but it’s already done.”

When asked if the same could be said for Inzaghi,” Marotta replied: “Yes, yes.”