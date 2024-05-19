Maroons and Warriors compete at regional track meet

May 18—The Southwestern Warriors and Pulaski County Maroons competed at the Class 3A Region 7 track meet on Thursday, with the two schools having multiple winners and state qualifiers.

In the boys' 100m dash, Pulaski's Tristan Weddle finished in sixth with a time of 11.41. Other finishers included Pulaski's Kasen Brock in 10th with a time of 11.75, Southwestern's Dashaun Sejour in 12th with a time of 11.81 and Southwestern's Valor Pennington in 15th with a time of 12.29.

In the boys' 200m dash, Southwestern's Victor Colyer finished third with a time of 23.18, with Weddle finishing fifth with a time of 24.02 and Brock finishing ninth with a time of 24.69.

Colyer finished fifth in the boys' 400m dash with a time of 52.64. Other finishers included Pulaski's Jack Furr in ninth with a time of 54.47 and Southwestern's Levi Taylor in 12th with a time of 56.44.

In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz finished seventh with a time of 2:08.74. Other finishers included Southwestern's Drew Kelly in 10th with a time of 2:09.94, Pulaski's Abel Super in 14th with a time of 2:31.85 and Pulaski's Landon Stevens in 15th with a time of 2:32.34.

Bortz finished sixth in the boys' 1600m with a time of 4:52.44. Other finishers included Southwestern's Hunter Troxtle in 10th with a time of 5:12.84, Abel Super in 13th with a time of 5:46.28 and Pulaski's Micah Super in 15th with a time of 5:48.91.

In the boys' 3200m, Hunter Troxtle placed seventh with a time of 11:09.69. Other finishers included Southwestern's Hayden Cummins in 12th with a time of 12:10.74 and Micah Super in 13th with a time of 12:55.02.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Weddle finished fifth with a time of 18.53. Other finishers included Southwestern's Tyler Phelps in sixth with a time of 18.54, Pulaski's Charlie Turner in seventh with a time of 19.51 and Southwestern's Gunner Schlosser in ninth with a time of 20.43.

Schlosser finished eighth in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 48.71, with Turner finishing ninth with a time of 49.30.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's team of Weddle, Brock, Winston Ford and Hayden Vaught finished fourth with a time of 45.46. Southwestern's team of Sejour, Ben Coomer, Riley Stinson and Aiden Whitson finished seventh with a time of 48.18.

In the boys' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's team of Furr, Ford, Brock and Cohen Finley finished third with a time of 1:36.60. Southwestern's team of Sejour, Stinson, Ben Coomer and Michael Seiber finished sixth with a time of 1:40.71.

In the boys' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Ben Coomer, Pennington, Colyer and Levi Taylor finished sixth with a time of 3:40.27. Pulaski's team of Finley, Furr, Bryson Mounce and Hunter Black finished eighth with a time of 3:54.04.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Colyer, Kelly, Ben Coomer and Bortz finished third with a time of 8:35.86. Pulaski's team of Micah Super, Abel Super, Stevens and Black finished seventh with a time of 10:05.56.

In the boys' high jump, Pennington finished second with a height of 6-02. Other finishers included Southwestern's Kaden Hewitt in fourth and Finley in seventh.

In the boys' long jump, Pulaski's Logan Stamper finished second with a distance of 19-11.50. Other finishers included Hewitt in third, Furr in sixth and Southwestern's Jordan Lewis in eighth.

Stamper won the boys' triple jump with a distance of 43-04.50. Other finishers included Hewitt in second and Ford in eighth.

In the boys' pole vault, Michael Seiber placed third with a height of 10-06. Other finishers included Pulaski's Gage Andrus in fourth and Southwestern's Bryce Bateman in sixth.

In the boys' discus, Southwestern's Nico Pascarella finished in second with a PR distance of 134-0. Other finishers included Southwestern's Nikolas Tucker in seventh and Pulaski's Jaxon Wells in 11th.

In the boys' shot put, Tucker finished fifth with a distance of 43-04. Other finishers included Pulaski's Connor Blevins in ninth, Pascarella in 10th and Wells in 14th.

In the girls' 100m dash, Pulaski's Emma Coomer finished fourth with a time of 12.82. Other finishers included Pulaski's Brooklynn Sandlin in seventh with a time of 13.34, Southwestern's Emma Sears in 13th with a time of 14.10 and Southwestern's Kya Rowlands in 14th with a time of 14.30.

Emma Coomer placed second in the girls' 200m dash with a time of 26.99. Other finishers included Sandlin in fourth with a time of 27.91, Southwestern's Shelby Lockard in fifth with a time of 27.96 and Sears in 12th with a time of 30.22.

In the girls' 400m dash, Southwestern's Olivia Huff finished third with a time of 1:02.42. Other finishers included Pulaski's Alyssa Salyer in ninth with a time of 1:07.04, Pulaski's Maliyah Swinney in 11th with a time of 1:08.32 and Southwestern's Kaitlyn Williams in 12th with a time of 1:08.44.

Southwestern's Shaye Seiber won the girls' 800m with a time of 2:25.83. Other finishers included Huff in fourth with a time of 2:31.52, Pulaski's Hannah Murray in sixth with a time of 2:38.25 and Pulaski's Addison Cundiff in seventh with a time of 2:39.20.

In the girls' 1600m, Shaye Seiber finished third with a time of 5:23.12. Other finishers included Southwestern's Madeline Peterson in eighth with a time of 6:22.07 and Pulaski's Naomi Crockett in 14th with a time of 8:05.92.

In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern's Brylee Troxtle finished seventh with a time of 14:04.20. Other finishers included Southwestern's Nahia Galarregui in ninth with a time of 15:35.22 and Crockett in 12th with a time of 17:19.13.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Ansley Mounce finished ninth with a time of 19.76.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Lockard finished sixth with a time of 51.03, while Mounce finished right behind her in seventh with a time of 52.82.

Pulaski's team of Kenzie Cupp, Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer and Sandlin won the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 50.74. Southwestern's team of Williams, Galarregui, Mounce and Clare Marie Ramsey finished sixth with a time of 56.24.

Pulaski's team of Swinney, Cupp, Abbee Coomer and Emma Coomer won the girls' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:49.06. Southwestern's team of Mounce, Williams, Sears and Ramsey finished fifth with a time of 1:56.68.

Southwestern's team of Shaye Seiber, Lockard, Ramsey and Huff won the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:09.38.

In the girls' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Huff, Lockard, Shaye Seiber and Peterson finished second with a time of 10:18.41.

In the girls' high jump, Ramsey finished in a tie for third with a height of 4-06, with Murray finishing sixth.

In the girls' long jump, Swinney finished fourth with a distance of 15-06. Other finishers included Southwestern's Sia Taylor in eighth, Peterson in 11th and Pulaski's Aubrey Richardson in 12th.

In the girls' triple jump, Swinney placed second with a distance of 32-11.50. Other finishers included Cupp in ninth and Peterson in 11th.

In the girls' pole vault, Southwestern's A.J. Perrin finished fifth with a height of 7-06, with Pulaski's Lily Hamilton finishing seventh.

Pulaski's Lexi Lawless won the girls' discus with a distance of 109-07. Other finishers included Southwestern's Chloe Brotherton in sixth, Pulaski's Kendall Hodge in 11th and Southwestern's Grace Shoopman in 13th.

In the girls' shot put, Lawless finished second with a distance of 34-04. Other finishers included Brotherton in eighth, Shoopman in ninth and Hodge in 15th.

All state qualifiers will compete at the KHSAA state meet.