Maroons and Warriors compete at regional track meet

jacob pratt, commonwealth journal, somerset, ky.
·7 min read

May 18—The Southwestern Warriors and Pulaski County Maroons competed at the Class 3A Region 7 track meet on Thursday, with the two schools having multiple winners and state qualifiers.

In the boys' 100m dash, Pulaski's Tristan Weddle finished in sixth with a time of 11.41. Other finishers included Pulaski's Kasen Brock in 10th with a time of 11.75, Southwestern's Dashaun Sejour in 12th with a time of 11.81 and Southwestern's Valor Pennington in 15th with a time of 12.29.

In the boys' 200m dash, Southwestern's Victor Colyer finished third with a time of 23.18, with Weddle finishing fifth with a time of 24.02 and Brock finishing ninth with a time of 24.69.

Colyer finished fifth in the boys' 400m dash with a time of 52.64. Other finishers included Pulaski's Jack Furr in ninth with a time of 54.47 and Southwestern's Levi Taylor in 12th with a time of 56.44.

In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz finished seventh with a time of 2:08.74. Other finishers included Southwestern's Drew Kelly in 10th with a time of 2:09.94, Pulaski's Abel Super in 14th with a time of 2:31.85 and Pulaski's Landon Stevens in 15th with a time of 2:32.34.

Bortz finished sixth in the boys' 1600m with a time of 4:52.44. Other finishers included Southwestern's Hunter Troxtle in 10th with a time of 5:12.84, Abel Super in 13th with a time of 5:46.28 and Pulaski's Micah Super in 15th with a time of 5:48.91.

In the boys' 3200m, Hunter Troxtle placed seventh with a time of 11:09.69. Other finishers included Southwestern's Hayden Cummins in 12th with a time of 12:10.74 and Micah Super in 13th with a time of 12:55.02.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Weddle finished fifth with a time of 18.53. Other finishers included Southwestern's Tyler Phelps in sixth with a time of 18.54, Pulaski's Charlie Turner in seventh with a time of 19.51 and Southwestern's Gunner Schlosser in ninth with a time of 20.43.

Schlosser finished eighth in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 48.71, with Turner finishing ninth with a time of 49.30.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's team of Weddle, Brock, Winston Ford and Hayden Vaught finished fourth with a time of 45.46. Southwestern's team of Sejour, Ben Coomer, Riley Stinson and Aiden Whitson finished seventh with a time of 48.18.

In the boys' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's team of Furr, Ford, Brock and Cohen Finley finished third with a time of 1:36.60. Southwestern's team of Sejour, Stinson, Ben Coomer and Michael Seiber finished sixth with a time of 1:40.71.

In the boys' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Ben Coomer, Pennington, Colyer and Levi Taylor finished sixth with a time of 3:40.27. Pulaski's team of Finley, Furr, Bryson Mounce and Hunter Black finished eighth with a time of 3:54.04.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Colyer, Kelly, Ben Coomer and Bortz finished third with a time of 8:35.86. Pulaski's team of Micah Super, Abel Super, Stevens and Black finished seventh with a time of 10:05.56.

In the boys' high jump, Pennington finished second with a height of 6-02. Other finishers included Southwestern's Kaden Hewitt in fourth and Finley in seventh.

In the boys' long jump, Pulaski's Logan Stamper finished second with a distance of 19-11.50. Other finishers included Hewitt in third, Furr in sixth and Southwestern's Jordan Lewis in eighth.

Stamper won the boys' triple jump with a distance of 43-04.50. Other finishers included Hewitt in second and Ford in eighth.

In the boys' pole vault, Michael Seiber placed third with a height of 10-06. Other finishers included Pulaski's Gage Andrus in fourth and Southwestern's Bryce Bateman in sixth.

In the boys' discus, Southwestern's Nico Pascarella finished in second with a PR distance of 134-0. Other finishers included Southwestern's Nikolas Tucker in seventh and Pulaski's Jaxon Wells in 11th.

In the boys' shot put, Tucker finished fifth with a distance of 43-04. Other finishers included Pulaski's Connor Blevins in ninth, Pascarella in 10th and Wells in 14th.

In the girls' 100m dash, Pulaski's Emma Coomer finished fourth with a time of 12.82. Other finishers included Pulaski's Brooklynn Sandlin in seventh with a time of 13.34, Southwestern's Emma Sears in 13th with a time of 14.10 and Southwestern's Kya Rowlands in 14th with a time of 14.30.

Emma Coomer placed second in the girls' 200m dash with a time of 26.99. Other finishers included Sandlin in fourth with a time of 27.91, Southwestern's Shelby Lockard in fifth with a time of 27.96 and Sears in 12th with a time of 30.22.

In the girls' 400m dash, Southwestern's Olivia Huff finished third with a time of 1:02.42. Other finishers included Pulaski's Alyssa Salyer in ninth with a time of 1:07.04, Pulaski's Maliyah Swinney in 11th with a time of 1:08.32 and Southwestern's Kaitlyn Williams in 12th with a time of 1:08.44.

Southwestern's Shaye Seiber won the girls' 800m with a time of 2:25.83. Other finishers included Huff in fourth with a time of 2:31.52, Pulaski's Hannah Murray in sixth with a time of 2:38.25 and Pulaski's Addison Cundiff in seventh with a time of 2:39.20.

In the girls' 1600m, Shaye Seiber finished third with a time of 5:23.12. Other finishers included Southwestern's Madeline Peterson in eighth with a time of 6:22.07 and Pulaski's Naomi Crockett in 14th with a time of 8:05.92.

In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern's Brylee Troxtle finished seventh with a time of 14:04.20. Other finishers included Southwestern's Nahia Galarregui in ninth with a time of 15:35.22 and Crockett in 12th with a time of 17:19.13.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Ansley Mounce finished ninth with a time of 19.76.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Lockard finished sixth with a time of 51.03, while Mounce finished right behind her in seventh with a time of 52.82.

Pulaski's team of Kenzie Cupp, Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer and Sandlin won the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 50.74. Southwestern's team of Williams, Galarregui, Mounce and Clare Marie Ramsey finished sixth with a time of 56.24.

Pulaski's team of Swinney, Cupp, Abbee Coomer and Emma Coomer won the girls' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:49.06. Southwestern's team of Mounce, Williams, Sears and Ramsey finished fifth with a time of 1:56.68.

Southwestern's team of Shaye Seiber, Lockard, Ramsey and Huff won the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:09.38.

In the girls' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Huff, Lockard, Shaye Seiber and Peterson finished second with a time of 10:18.41.

In the girls' high jump, Ramsey finished in a tie for third with a height of 4-06, with Murray finishing sixth.

In the girls' long jump, Swinney finished fourth with a distance of 15-06. Other finishers included Southwestern's Sia Taylor in eighth, Peterson in 11th and Pulaski's Aubrey Richardson in 12th.

In the girls' triple jump, Swinney placed second with a distance of 32-11.50. Other finishers included Cupp in ninth and Peterson in 11th.

In the girls' pole vault, Southwestern's A.J. Perrin finished fifth with a height of 7-06, with Pulaski's Lily Hamilton finishing seventh.

Pulaski's Lexi Lawless won the girls' discus with a distance of 109-07. Other finishers included Southwestern's Chloe Brotherton in sixth, Pulaski's Kendall Hodge in 11th and Southwestern's Grace Shoopman in 13th.

In the girls' shot put, Lawless finished second with a distance of 34-04. Other finishers included Brotherton in eighth, Shoopman in ninth and Hodge in 15th.

All state qualifiers will compete at the KHSAA state meet.