Maroons shut out Wayne on senior night

May 2—After an uneven start to the season, Pulaski County baseball seemingly have found their footing as of late, with the Maroons winning their past five games heading into their Tuesday contest against Wayne County. Pulaski was also celebrating a terrific senior class in Mason Acton, Bryce Cowell, Wessen Falin, Braden Hampton, Trey Hornsby, Keegan Measel, Owen Stevens, Chance Todd and Jacob Todd. They were victorious after the festivities as well, as they shut out the Cardinals and prevailed 5-0.

Chase Farmer, Jacob Todd, Hampton and Acton all had one RBI apiece in the victory, with Chance Todd, Cowell, Measel and Stevens also adding hits. Hampton and Farmer each had a double, with Jacob Todd striking a triple. Stevens also stole a base in the contest. Hornsby had the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing no runs on just three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Dawson Branscum closed out the game in the seventh, allowing no hits and striking out two.

Pulaski improves to 13-6 and will host Boyle County on Thursday before traveling to North Laurel on Saturday to take on the Jaguars as well as South Laurel.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.