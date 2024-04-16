Maroons recover from early deficit in win over Rockcastle

Apr. 16—After the weather forced the Maroons to miss their last week of games, they finally returned to the field on Monday as they traveled up to Mt. Vernon to take on Rockcastle County in 47th District action. Despite falling behind 2-0 early, the offense of Pulaski eventually woke up, as they outscored the Rockets 11-1 over the final five innings to take home a dominant 11-3 win.

Chase Farmer had a terrific game with five RBI's and a grand slam. Chance Todd, Jacob Todd and Owen Stevens each had one RBI in the win, with Mason Acton contributing two hits. Jacob Todd had two doubles in the contest, with Braden Hampton, Bryce Cowell and Acton all hitting one as well. Carter Ross started off the game on the mound and went two and two-third innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Trey Hornsby pitched the final four and one-third innings and was dominant, allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out eight batters, including striking out three straight in an inning.

Pulaski improves to 6-5 for the season and will be back in action on Tuesday at home where they will take on Rockcastle once again, before a trip to Madison Southern on Thursday.

