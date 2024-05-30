Maroons overcome Boyle in extras to advance to region semis

May 30—MONTICELLO — Pulaski, the defending champions of the 12th Region, began their quest for a two-peat on Tuesday as they took on Boyle County, a familiar foe that they beat in the semifinals last season. That one was a blowout courtesy of the Maroons, but this would be a much different contest. The game was tied at 3-3 after seven, so it went into extra innings. It ended in the eighth though, as an error behind the plate allowed Jacob Todd to score the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory for Pulaski.

Mason Acton had two RBI's to lead the way for the Maroons, with Chance Todd, Chase Farmer, Wessen Falin and Owen Stevens all adding hits in the game. Chance Todd had the start on the mound, going five innings while allowing three runs on two hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Carter Ross earned the win, pitching the final three innings and allowing no hits with six walks and seven strikeouts. Boyle County was led by senior Logan Marsee with two RBI's and a home run.

Pulaski improves their record to 17-11 and they will next face crosstown rival Southwestern in the 12th Region semifinals on Thursday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.