Maroons overcome 16-strikeout effort by Heritage Hall in state quarterfinals

May 9—Heritage Hall senior Julius Ejike-Charles had a career day, but he couldn't enjoy it.

All the Tulane signee could do after throwing 16 strikeouts on Thursday was watch the Perry celebrate on Oklahoma Christian University's Dobson Field. The Maroons won 1-0 and advanced to a state semifinal game against Salina.

The winning run was walked in with the bases loaded in the first inning.

"We happened to get one that we needed, and that's all it took," Perry coach Bret Bouher said. "Kyler (Zagar) was money all day pitching and we just held on long enough."

Zagar, the senior pitcher for the Maroons, also has a 16-strikeout game under his belt. But he only needed six to shut out the Chargers.

"At this level of baseball, I don't pitch for strikeouts. I pitch to get outs," Zagar said. "That's all pitchers got to do."

Amid all the whiffs and walks back to the dugout, junior Tajon Williams showed out. He hit a double in the third inning and a triple in the fifth.

"I was rounding first when I saw the ball go past the right fielder, and I knew immediately I was going to third," Williams said. "I just turned on the jets.

"Having the courage to go oppo against a great pitcher like him; that was my mentality right there."

It may take more than one run for Perry (36-6) to beat Salina (31-9) and advance to the state championship game ... but then it again, it may not.

Bouher doesn't particularly care how the Maroons win.

"You just have to have a little luck, make it bounce the right way once or twice, throw a lot of strikes and get a big hit right when you need one," Bouher said. "Anyway you can get 'em — wins are hard to come by in the state tournament."

Senior Maddox Sanders will get the starting nod for Perry tomorrow at Dobson Field.

Zagar said the team has faith in him.

"Once again, our defense is going to be great," Zagar said. "We're definitely going to have to hit a lot better tomorrow in order to go to the finals, but we're looking forward to it."