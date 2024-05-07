Maroons host PCI Track Classic, Warriors travel to Eagle Classic

May 6—The Pulaski County Maroons and Southwestern Warriors track & field teams were in action over the weekend, with both teams achieving various levels of success.

In the Randy Elmore PCI Track Classic, the Maroons were able to earn 14 wins over the course of the events.

In the boys' 100m, Kasen Brock finished second with a time of 12.06, Tristan Weddle finished third with a time of 12.10 and Bryson Mounce placed fifth with a time of 13.23.

Brock finished second again in the boys' 200m with a time of 25.14, while Bryson Mounce finished fourth with a time of 26.63.

In the boys' 400m, Jack Furr finished second with a time of 53.69 and Landon Stevens finished fourth in a time of 59.42.

In the boys' 800m, Abel Super finished fourth with a time of 2:38.26, Bradley Westin finished fifth with a time of 3:01.55 and Sam Furr finished sixth with a time of 3:18.37.

In the boys' 1600m, Abel Super finished fourth again with a time of 5:30.27, Micah Super placed fifth with a time of 5:46.41, Jasper Pace finished sixth with a time of 6:09.46 and and Jon Hartwell Brown finished seventh with a time of 8:53.92.

Micah Super finished second in the boys' 3200m with a time of 13:12.48.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Charlie Turner won with a time of 19.42, while Tristan Weddle finished second with a time of 19.84.

Turner also won the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 51.79.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's "A" team of Tristan Weddle, Hayden Vaught, Winston Ford and Brock finished first with a time of 46.59. Pulaski's "B" team of Will Hornsby, Kayden Simpson, Jeffrey Diaz and Gabe Haste finished third with a time of 52.41.

Pulaski's "A" team of Jack Furr, Cohen Finley, Ford and Brock won the boys' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:37.14. The "B" team of Hornsby, Wyatt Eads, Tucker Langford and Tristan Langford finished third with a time of 1:53.00.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Pulaski's "B" team of Sam Furr, Westin, Hornsby and Parker Richardson finished third with a time of 10:14.09.

In the boys' high jump, Logan Stamper won with a height of 5-10. Other finishers included Finley in second, Tristan Langford in fifth and Tucker Langford in sixth.

Stamper also won the boys' long jump with a distance of 18-08. Other finishers included Jack Furr in second and Finley in third.

Stamper won his third event in the boys' triple jump with a distance of 40-0. Other finishers included Jack Furr in second, Ford in third, Tristan Langford in sixth and Tucker Langford in seventh.

In the boys' discus, Jaxon Wells finished second with a distance of 83-09, with Brayan Ramirez finishing third and Skyler McClendon finishing fifth.

Wells finished second in the boys' shot put with a distance of 34-11. Other finishers included Ramirez in fourth and McClendon in fifth.

In the girls' 100m, Emma Coomer finished first with a time of 13.23. Other finishers included Brooklynn Sandlin in second with a time of 13.62, Aubrey Richardson in fifth with a time of 14.63 and Simi McAlpin in sixth with a time of 15.03.

Emma Coomer also won the girls' 200m with a time of 27.73. Other finishers included Sandlin in second with a time of 28.07, Aubrey Richardson in fifth with a time of 30.59 and McAlpin in sixth with a time of 33.37.

In the girls' 400m, Alyssa Salyer finished second with a time of 1:07.77.

In the girls' 800m, Addison Cundiff finished third with a time of 2:46.27. Other finishers included Hannah Murray in fourth with a time of 2:46.79 and Adalynn Murray in fifth with a time of 2:54.92.

In the girls' 3200m, Naomi Crockett placed second with a time of 17:28.38.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Lily Hamilton finished second with a time of 1:12.47.

Pulaski's team of Sandlin, Kenzie Cupp, Abbee Coomer and Emma Coomer finished first in the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 51.75.

Pulaski's team of Cupp, Sandlin, Emma Coomer and Maliyah Swinney finished first as well in the girls' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:50.10.

In the girls' long jump, Swinney finished third with a distance of 14-06. Other finishers included Laney Bramble in fourth, Marley Acton in fifth and Evelyse Tuttle in sixth.

Swinney won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 31-03, while Cupp finished in third.

In the girls' discus, Lexi Lawless won with a distance of 114-07, while Kendall Hodge finished fourth.

Lawless also won the girls' shot put with a distance of 35-02, with Hodge placing fourth.

Southwestern traveled to Lexington Christian to take part in the Eagle Classic, with the boys finishing eighth out of 12 teams and the girls finishing sixth out of 11 teams.

In the boys' 100m, Riley Stinson finished 17th with a time of 12.36. Other finishers included Gage Anderson in 19th with a time of 12.46 and Mason Wilson in 27th.

In the boys' 200m, Victor Colyer finished fourth with a time of 23.37. Other finishers included Dashaun Sejour in 16th with a time of 24.85 and Wilson in 26th.

Colyer finished third in the boys' 400m with a time of 51.67. Other finishers included Levi Taylor in 13th with a time of 55.96 and Ben Coomer in 15th with a time of 56.60.

In the boys' 800m, Zabrey Bortz finished 15th with a time of 2:13.30, with Michael Seiber finishing 25th.

Bortz finished 11th in the boys' 1600m with a time of 4:55.13. Other finishers included Drew Kelly in 16th with a time of 5:00.28 and Hunter Troxtle in 20th with a time of 5:09.12.

In the boys' 3200m, Hunter Troxtle finished 13th with a time of 11:42.25, while Hayden Cummins finished 16th with a time of 12:21.89.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Tyler Phelps finished ninth with a time of 19.24, with Gunner Schlosser placing 13th with a time of 20.45.

Schlosser finished ninth in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 48.51, while Phelps finished 12th with a time of 50.85.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Southwestern's team of Anderson, Dial, Wilson and Stinson finished sixth with a time of 50.36.

In the boys' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Ben Coomer, Colyer, Levi Taylor and Sejour finished seventh with a time of 3:50.82.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Bortz, Ben Coomer, Michael Seiber and Kelly finished third with a time of 8:55.62.

In the boys' high jump, Valor Pennington finished third with a height of 5-10.

In the boys' pole vault, Michael Seiber finished fifth with a height of 8-0, with Bryce Bateman finishing sixth.

In the boys' long jump, Levi Taylor finished seventh with a distance of 17-0.75, with Seth Dial finishing eighth and Stinson placing 11th.

Levi Taylor finished fourth in the boys' triple jump with a distance of 36-01.50.

In the boys' discus, Nico Pascarella finished second with a distance of 129-07, while Caiden Gensel finished 18th.

In the girls' 100m, Kaitlyn Williams finished 24th with a time of 14.99.

In the girls' 200m, Shelby Lockard finished sixth with a time of 28.28.

In the girls' 400m, Olivia Huff finished third with a time of 1:03.08, with Williams finishing ninth with a time of 1:10.55.

Shaye Seiber took home third in the girls' 800m with a time of 2:27.70.

In the girls' 1600m, Shaye Seiber finished fourth with a time of 5:28.73, while Madeline Peterson finished 18th with a time of 6:22.13.

In the girls' 3200m, Brylee Troxtle placed 16th with a time of 14:38.03.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Ansley Mounce finished 11th with a time of 19.99.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Lockard finished sixth with a time of 53.81, while Mounce finished ninth with a time of 56.09.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, the team of A.J. Perrin, Reagan Butt, Katie Lyons and Williams finished sixth with a time of 1:03.63.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, the team of Huff, Mounce, Lockard and Emma Sears finished seventh with a time of 1:56.02.

The team of Shaye Seiber, Mounce, Williams and Huff finished second in the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:24.71.

In the girls' 4x800m relay, the team of Shaye Seiber, Madeline Peterson, Lockard and Huff finished third with a time of 10:41.33.

In the girls' pole vault, Perrin finished fifth with a height of 7-0.

In the girls' long jump, Madeline Peterson finished 10th with a distance of 13-06, with Sia Taylor finishing 13th.

In the girls' shot put, Chloe Brotherton finished 14th with a distance of 23-07.50. Other finishers included Sia Taylor in 15th and Grace Shoopman in 18th.

Brotherton finished fifth in the girls' discus with a distance of 92-06. Other finishers included Shoopman in 17th and Claire Peterson in 21st.

Both teams will next compete in the Lincoln County All-Comers meet on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.