Maroons down Casey for perfect district record

May 13—Looking for a perfect 6-0 district record, the Maroons hit the road on Friday to take on the Casey County Rebels. Despite beating them 10-2 earlier in the season, this game was much tighter. However, it was still Pulaski on top as they defeated Casey County 10-6.

Chance Todd and Wessen Falin each had three RBI's to help lead the Maroons, with Bryce Cowell adding two and both Mason Acton and Jacob Todd adding one apiece. Braden Hampton, Chase Farmer and Sebastian Guzman each added a stolen base. Jacob Todd had the start, going two and two-third innings while allowing five runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Chase Easterly earned the win, going three and one-third innings while allowing one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Dawson Branscum pitched the final inning and allowed no hits. Casey County was led by two RBI's from two different batters.

Pulaski improves to 14-9 and will be at home for three games in the final week of the regular season, starting with Garrard County on Monday evening.

