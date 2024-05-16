Maroons battle hard, fall to Whitley

May 16—The game between the Pulaski County Maroons and the Whitley County Colonels on Tuesday couldn't be settled in the normal seven innings, as the game stretched to nine innings after being tied 2-2. However, despite battling hard against the defending state champions, Pulaski couldn't come home with a momentum-building win, as they fell 3-2 after an RBI single from junior Ronald Osborne in the top of the ninth.

Chance Todd and Jacob Todd each had an RBI apiece for the Maroons in the loss, with Bryce Cowell, Wessen Falin, Keegan Measel and Owen Stevens also adding hits. Chance Todd went five innings in the start on the mound, allowing just one hit with five walks and three strikeouts. Braden Hampton pitched one inning, allowing one run with two walks and two strikeouts. Dawson Branscum had the loss, going three innings while allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Pulaski falls to 15-10 and will conclude the regular season on Friday with a home contest against Danville at 6 p.m. They will begin their postseason journey on Monday, as they host the 47th District Tournament, with their first opponent being Casey County.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.