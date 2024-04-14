Maroon tops Orange in Virginia Tech Spring Game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The third season of the Brent Pry era saw its spring phase come to a close with the Maroon & Orange Spring Game on Saturday.

Despite an early turnover, expected starting quarterback Kyron Drones and the Maroon squad came through with a 21-14 victory.

Wide receivers show depth in Orange & White Game

Drones tallied 122 total yards on the day to go along with a pair of touchdowns – one to running back P.J. Prioleau and the other to tight end Ja’Ricous Hairston.

Prioleau wracked up 62 rushing yards, including a 31-yard rushing touchdown to open the game. His receiving TD from Drones went for another 22 yards.

Orange team quarterbacks Pop Watson II (13-21, 130 yds, rush TD) and Ben Locklear (7-11, 90 yds, pass TD) flashed, as well.

“Every time I get excited -Then caution kind of creeps in, you know, and you realize, we’ve got all summer and a ton of things we have to get done,” head coach Brent Pry said. “We’ve got all camp, a ton of things we have to get done.”

“The big jump that we have from last winter, this spring is a tremendous improvement,” redshirt sophomore quarterback Kyron Drones said. “The consistency we have – we never had a day where you leave practice and be like, ‘what the hell was that?’ The consistency is just being good and just going against the defense, having that competition. So I’m really proud of our offense and where we at right now.”

Virginia Tech opens the 2024 season with Vanderbilt on Saturday, August 31.

