Maroon 5 is joining in a donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of their Super Bowl halftime show.

On Tuesday, "People" was first to report that the band, in conjunction with the NFL and Interscope Records, has decided to make a $500,000 contribution "which will have a major impact for children across the country," lead singer Adam Levine said in a statement.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time," Levine said. "We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But don't expect the performers to say much more on the topic. Also on Tuesday, the NFL announced that Maroon 5 will not be hosting the usual pre-show press conference and, instead, "will let their show do the talking."

Travis Scott, also a halftime performer, recently announced that he had only agreed to join the show after the NFL joined him in making a $500,000 donation to nonprofit Dreamcorps. Rapper Big Boi will also hit the stage this Sunday.

More: RIP to the Super Bowl halftime show, no longer a cultural institution

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maroon 5, NFL announce $500K donation ahead of Super Bowl