Maro Itoje: England have eyes on Six Nations glory

Maro Itoje says his, and his team-mates' eyes, are firmly on winning the Six Nations - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Maro Itoje insists England are happy to keep flying under the radar in the Six Nations but is adamant that they have their “eyes on the prize”.

England overcame a nine-point half-time deficit to defeat Wales 16-14 at Twickenham to stand alongside Ireland as the only unbeaten team in the tournament after two rounds. Unlike Ireland who opened their campaign with a resounding 38-17 victory over France in Marseille, England are yet to register a statement victory having grinded their way to narrow wins over Italy and now Wales.

Yet much like at the World Cup where they were the only northern-hemisphere team to reach the semi-finals, second row Itoje says that England are buoyed by a quiet confidence having opened their Championship with back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019. “It means we’re in the game,” Itoje said. “It means we’re in the tournament. It means we’re putting ourselves in a positive position, which perhaps we may not have done in previous campaigns.

“And yeah, it means that we have our eyes on the prize. Not only inside rugby but also outside of rugby, life is a lot better when you win. You go home with smiles on faces, your family look at you with smiles and no gloom. That’s also a good thing. We want to have a positive mindset about the challenges ahead.

“If you look at our performances during the World Cup, we built throughout the tournament. I think we’re going to do the same in this Six Nations. We’re going to build. We’re going to quietly go about our business and hopefully each game will get better and better and better and hopefully pick up the wins as we can.”

The scale of the challenge becomes significantly steeper now for England as they next face a Scotland team they have only beaten once in the past seven years. Against both Wales and Italy, England have had to overcome half-time deficits and Itoje recognises that they cannot afford another slow start at Murrayfield on February 24.

England came out on top at Twickenham despite a somewhat flawed display - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

“It’s a different position for us and we’ve got a little bit of momentum,” Itoje said. “Over the two games we’ve been figuring out problems. “I guess the challenge for the forthcoming weekend against scotland is to have a bit more of a consistent performance where it doesn’t take to half-time to fix things. We want to probably gain more control in the game earlier than what we have the past two weeks.”

Head coach Steve Borthwick hopes to have second row George Martin and centre Manu Tuilagi available, subject to the latter coming through an fitness session on Monday.

The senior player group were offered the choice of when they wanted to start training in the rest week and they opted to start early. “I suggested to a couple of the more senior players to consider whether they wanted to delay coming in,” Borthwick said. “And they said to me, no, we want to come in at the start.”

Borthwick is particularly wary of the threat that Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will pose to his team at Murrayfield. “If you start looking at one player in particular, in Finn Russell, you’ve seen in the Premiership what an outstanding player he is and he’s the fulcrum of their team,” Borthwick said. “He’s incredibly talented. His ability to move the ball, and you talk about his ability to see space and carry himself and the speed at which he gets the ball to his feet to kick. He’s got incredible length in terms of his kicking game and that poses multiple threats which means it is difficult to analyse and difficult to play against, but we’ll make sure we do the job we need to this week.”