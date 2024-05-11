Marni Koosmann, Sartell stymies Lumberjacks in 2-hit shutout

May 10—SARTELL — The bats went quiet for the Bemidji High School softball team on Friday in Sartell.

The Sabres rolled to a 7-0 win over the Lumberjacks, holding BHS to just two hits. Senior Aleah Shogren had both of those hits.

Shogren also started in the circle, surrendering three earned runs on nine hits and two walks. She also struck out five batters in six innings of work. The Jacks committed six errors.

Megan Guggisberg and Keeley Guggusberg each recorded multiple hits for the Sabres. Marni Koosmann struck out 15 batters batters in the complete-game shutout.

Sartell 7, Bemidji 0

BHS 000 000 0 — 0-2-6

SAR 013 002 1 — 7-9-0

WP: Koosmann (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)