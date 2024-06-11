Marlon Vera plans to ‘pull all the demons’ vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC on ABC 7

Marlon Vera is taking Deiveson Figueiredo very seriously.

Vera (21-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) meets Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Fight Night card Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In order to rebound from his title loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 299, “Chito” will have to halt the momentum of Figueiredo, who has looked in peak form since he moved to bantamweight. Vera views it as a must-win fight.

“I’m going to focus on Figueiredo. I know that’s a big challenge,” Vera said on “The MMA Hour.” “I’m taking this just as serious as I was taking the title fight (and) all the fights before. I’m going to get in there and let this motherf*cker know we’re on my time, and if I have to dig deep and f*cking go to the basement and pull all the demons, we’ll f*cking bring them.”

Figueiredo defeated Rob Font, and submitted former champion Cody Garbrandt at 135 pounds. Vera expects a stern challenge from the former UFC flyweight champion.

“I feel it’s a dangerous fight,” Vera said. “That’s a guy who’s been a world champion. He fought for the belt many times. He fought big names and he’s undefeated in my weight class. He beat a guy that I beat (Font). He beat a former champion Garbrandt. I know he’s a guy not to take lightly. I can say whatever I want. I can be mean. I can be a d*ck. But I know this is going to be a fight that I will have to fight.

“I mean, you know this about me. I’m not taking it easy. I’m not chilling right now. I’m going four-by-four. I really want to get in there and make this guy f*cking suffer and I just want to get on top with a win, and figure out how to get back to the title conversation. The best way to do that is go to Abu Dhabi and f*cking rip this man apart.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 7.

Marlon Vera - ufc 299 media day interview

Marlon Vera

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Marlon Vera - ufc 299 media day interview 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley - ufc 299 media day interview

Sean O'Malley

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley.MXF.07_11_37_15.Still001

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Marlon Vera Pre-Fight press conference 3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Sean O'Malley Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Marlon Vera Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Dana White Sean O'Malley Chito Vera Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Sean O'Malley Pre-Fight press conference 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 -Marlon Vera Pre-Fight press conference 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-sean-omalley-marlon-vera

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

marlon-vera-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

marlon-vera-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

sean-omalley-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-marlon-vera

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley Marlon Vera UFC 299 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley-marlon-vera

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-in

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera of Ecuador face off…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera of Ecuador face off during the UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley before his fight with Marlon Vera during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley before his fight with Marlon Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley def. Marlon Vera, UFC 299 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley def. Marlon Vera, UFC 299 2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight…

Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Sean O'Malley post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sean O'Malley def. Marlon Vera, UFC 299 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie