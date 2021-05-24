Marlon Tuipulotu to switch jersey numbers after Ryan Kerrigan chooses the No. 90
Ryan Kerrigan will wear No. 90 with the Eagles. Tough break for anyone who bought a Marlon Tuipulotu jersey.
(Kerrigan didn't have many options in the 90s. Fletcher Cox wears No. 91. Josh Sweat wears No. 94, which was Kerrigan's number at Purdue. Eagles retired Nos. 92 and 99.)
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 24, 2021
The NFL is a what have you done for me lately business and with Marlon Tuipulotu having yet to play a game, he’ll be switching jersey numbers weeks after getting drafted.
The former USC Trojans star had decided to wear the number 90, but with Ryan Kerrigan’s signing, Tuipulotu will switch after the former Washington star announced he’d be wearing the jersey number.
Kerrigan wore No. 91 in Washington, but Fletcher Cox owns that number, while Josh Sweat has 94 and 99 and 92 are retired.
