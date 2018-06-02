Marlon Moraes' head kick ends Jimmie Rivera's 20-fight win streak in 33 seconds

Jimmie Rivera’s winning streak ended with one swift kick from Marlon Moraes. (Getty Images)

Jimmie Rivera’s win streak lasted 20 fights and nearly a decade. His fight with Marlon Moraes lasted about 30 seconds.

One of UFC’s rising stars fell in brutal fashion Friday at UFC Fight Night 131 in Utica, as Moraes dropped Rivera with a powerful head kick 33 seconds into the first round. Moraes was pronounced the winner by knockout soon after, moving him into top challenger position for the bantamweight title.





Moraes will have to wait to find out his next opponent, as current bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt are scheduled to face off at UFC 227 in August. Whoever comes out on top could face a stiff challenge from Moraes, who also won his previous fight in quick and decisive fashion. The 30-year-old Brazilian knocked out Aljamain Sterling 67 seconds into their fight in Dec. 2017 with a knee to the head.

As for Rivera, the loss is certainly a disappointment for a fighter that last fell on Nov. 21, 2008. Since that loss by split decision to Jason McLean, Rivera had slowly worked his way up through the MMA ranks and into striking distance of the UFC bantamweight belt, including a victory over Urijah Faber at UFC 203.

