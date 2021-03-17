Marlon Mack re-signs with Colts

Running back Marlon Mack‘s 2020 season with the Colts ended in the team’s first game, but that did not mark the end of his time with the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts have re-signed Mack. It’s a one-year, $2 million deal for the 2017 fourth-round pick.

Mack tore his Achilles after running four times for 26 yards and catching three passes for 30 yards. The injury left him unable to build off 442 carries for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns over the previous two seasons.

Jonathan Taylor took over as the lead back in the wake of Mack’s injury and the 2020 second-rounder’s success makes him a good bet to continue in that role. Mack will join Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins as other options in Indianapolis.

