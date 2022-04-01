Marlon Mack signing with Texans

Free agent running back Marlon Mack is signing with the Texans, Mark Berman of KRIV reports.

He joins Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, Dare Ogunbowale and Scottie Phillips in the team’s running backs room. That will give him a chance to earn more playing time than he has seen the past two seasons.

Mack, 26, visited the Texans last week.

He spent most of last season as a healthy scratch after re-signing with the Colts on a one-year deal last offseason. Mack requested a trade before the deadline, but the team chose not to deal him.

Mack played only six games and had 30 touches for 109 yards in 2021. He saw action on only 59 offensive snaps.

Mack played only 11 offensive snaps in 2020 before tearing an Achilles, so he has had little wear and tear the past two seasons.

The Colts made Mack a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he finished his five seasons in Indianapolis with 624 touches for 2,932 yards and 22 touchdowns.

