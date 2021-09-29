Marlon Mack Seeking Trade, Other Tuesday Notes

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Usual disclaimer: Tuesday isn't the most eventful day of the week for football purposes. Still, that doesn't mean yesterday was completely void of any news. Let's break down the most noteworthy tidbits from around the league with an eye on fantasy football.

Marlon Mack's role in Indianapolis has dwindled to a point where he was a healthy scratch in Week 3 because he and the team mutually agreed to seek a trade. Mack entered last season as the Colts' RB1, but a torn Achilles in Week 1 paved the way for then-rookie Jonathan Taylor to steal the job.

Mack has played one game – in Week 2 – this year, getting 13 offensive snaps and turning five carries into 16 yards. That alone is a victory, as Achilles injuries are notoriously difficult to come back from, especially at a position as physically demanding as running back. Still, the 25-year-old clearly believes he has something more left in the tank; NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that he is "seeking opportunities elsewhere" with Taylor and Nyheim Hines established as the top-two backs in Indianapolis.

Mack could slot in as a depth piece on an RB-needy team. At this stage, he's unlikely to walk onto a new team and immediately assume RB1 duties, even if he goes to a team in dire need of help like Baltimore. He's more of a threat to other running backs than a valuable asset for your fantasy teams.

At the same time, his departure would allow Taylor and Hines to completely monopolize the Colts' rushing attack. They only had two backs active in Week 3, but Mack still got five attempts in relief in Week 2. It's now officially a two-player backfield.

Flash is Back

Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Gordon is back. Kansas City signed him to their practice squad after the league reinstated him early this week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs plan to elevate him to the active roster once he's ready.

You know the story by now. In 2013, Gordon caught 87 balls for 1,646 yards and nine scores with Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, and Brian Hoyer as his quarterback rotation. This was back when the Browns were bad, yet Gordon absolutely dominated. His battle with addiction has kept him off the field for much of the last decade, but he's still been reasonably productive when active. Notably, he had 737 yards across 12 games with New England in 2018.

With that being said, the Chiefs run their aerial attack almost entirely through Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, plus Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle are viable depth options. It's hard to see Gordon making a fantasy-relevant impact in 2021. It's a feel-good story to see him continually try to get his career back on track, but you can safely leave him on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.

Sterling Shepard was forced out of the Giants' Week 3 loss with a hamstring injury. It would be a devastating blow to an already-subpar passing attack if Shepard misses any time, as the veteran wideout was pacing the team in targets, receptions, and yards through two games.

NJ.com's Darryl Slater speculated that New York may turn to first-round rookie Kadarius Toney in the slot if Shepard can't play in Week 4. Toney has -2 receiving yards at the moment, so it hasn't exactly been a great start to the Florida product's career. To make matters worse, Toney was a controversial prospect – to say the least – coming out of school. He had the lowest career Dominator Rating of any wideout selected in Round 1 since (at least) 2010. In fact, he had the second-lowest DR of any wide receiver selected in either of the first two rounds. He also barely produced until his age-22 season, which is almost always an ominous sign for prospects.

Toney is worth adding in deep leagues if Shepard's hamstring injury forces him to miss time, but he's not a viable starting option. Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram, and Saquon Barkley would likely comprise most of Daniel Jones' targets if Shepard and Darius Slayton (who also left the Giants' Week 3 game early with an injury) aren't able to play.

Tee Higgins Doesn't Practice on Tuesday

Tee Higgins didn't practice on Tuesday, which isn't great news considering the Bengals have a short week before playing the Jaguars on Thursday. Higgins was inactive in Week 3 due to a shoulder injury. Fantasy managers should have a contingency plan ready in case the second-year wideout isn't ready for Thursday.

If Higgins misses Week 4, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd would be in line for increased targets. Chase has gotten off to a better start than even his most loyal believers could've imagined. The LSU product has 11 catches, 220 yards, and four touchdowns in three games. He's not going to continue scoring touchdowns at such a torrid pace, but he has established himself as one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets. Boyd remains in the same volume-dependent slot role he has held for the past few years. Unfortunately for all Bengals receivers, Cincinnati has turned into one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, a shocking development after they threw the ball at will in 2020.

Other Notes