Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles

Running back Marlon Mack is out for the season with a torn Achilles, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Wednesday press conference.

Mack's injury occurred during Tuesday's practice. This is the second time Mack has torn an Achilles in his career. He tore his right Achilles early in the 2020 season. He tore his left Achilles on Tuesday.

Mack had just signed with the Cardinals on Aug. 4. He split last season between the Texans, 49ers, and Broncos, appearing in six games for Denver. He caught eight passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 84 yards with a TD.

A Colts fourth-round pick in 2017, Mack spent his first five seasons with Indianapolis. He’s rushed for 2,568 yards and 21 touchdowns in 55 career games.