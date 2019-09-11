Marlon Mack has been on a roll since early last season

Marlon Mack leads the league in rushing after Week One, but it didn’t come out of nowhere.

In his past 14 games, including the postseason, the Colts running back has rushed for 1,242 yards on 243 carries. That’s an 88.7 yards per game average and a 5.1 yards per attempt average.

Mack gained 174 yards on 25 carries in the loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Colts plan to keep feeding him.

“Not that I’m comparing him to this guy who I’m about to mention, but I played with Barry Sanders,’’ Colts coach Frank Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ CBS 4. “We all knew that Barry was a guy who was going to have more than his share of minus plays or 0-1-yard plays, but that he was just a threat to break it deep anytime.

“I think Marlon physically is in better shape this year than he was last year. I think he’s stronger. He showed breakaway speed [against the Chargers]. So yeah, the more touches we can get him, the better.’’

Mack’s production has risen with the more carries he gets later in the game. In his past 14 games, Mack has averaged 3.8 yards per carry in the first half and 6.5 in the second.

Only twice in the past 14 games have the Colts given him fewer than 10 carries. He has five games with 20 or more carries.

“I don’t feel like I’m a back who needs the ball 20 times,’’ Mack said. “Pretty much, it’s just the flow of the game. Once the guys get to moving guys out of the way for you, things get to going pretty much easy for you.

“You’ve just got to take care of the rest.’’