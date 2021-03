ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Colts agreed to terms with offensive tackle Sam Tevi on Monday. The team is not done at the position. The Colts are expected to sign Julién Davenport to provide depth at a position of need, Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports. Davenport, 26, played only 52 snaps for the Dolphins in 2020. The Texans made [more]