Marlon Mack out for game with hand injury

Colts running back Marlon Mack was off to a great start today against the Jaguars, but he won’t be able to finish.

Mack suffered a hand injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

That injury came after Mack had already racked up 109 yards on 14 carries. Mack also had an outstanding spinning, twisting touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Colts lead the Jaguars 17-7, but they won’t be able to use Mack to grind out the clock in the fourth quarter.