Marlon Mack fractured his hand Sunday

The Colts had to finish Sunday’s win over the Jaguars without running back Marlon Mack and it sounds like they’re going to be without him for a while after evaluation of his hand injury.

Per multiple reports, Mack fractured his hand. He is going to see doctors during the week to determine the severity of the injury and the recovery timeline.

Those meetings will determine how long Mack is out, but he’s almost certainly going to miss Thursday’s game against the Texans.

Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines took care of the running back duties when Mack went out in the 33-13 victory. Williams posted 116 yards to go with 109 for Mack.