Marlon Mack back at practice for Colts

The Colts have little margin for error if they want to return to the playoffs this season and having as many healthy offensive pieces as possible would help avoid further losses.

No one is ready to rule running back Marlon Mack in for Sunday’s game in Tampa against the Buccaneers, but head coach Frank Reich said, via multiple reporters, that “there’s a chance” he could play for the first time since Week 11.

Mack fractured his hand in a win over Jacksonville and has missed the last two games as a result of the injury. He took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since the injury and the rest of the week will likely determine how good a chance he has of playing this week.

While Mack is moving in the right direction, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton remains out with a calf injury. Hilton has missed five of the last six games and there will need to be a big change in status on Thursday to create any confidence in his return this week.