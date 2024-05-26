Marlon, Jimenez score as Memphis grabs 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh

Memphis, TENN. – Memphis 901 FC used goals from Marlon and Oscar Jimenez to knock off Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

The Beale Street Boys’ attack prevailed against a strong Pittsburgh defense as 901 FC extended their unbeaten streak to five matches with four victories in their last five. Pittsburgh had conceded only four goals in the last seven matches before tonight’s meeting, but fell behind quickly with a 7th minute goal from Marlon and a score in the first minute of the second half from Jimenez.

Memphis grabbed the lead early when Marlon grabbed possession at the top of the box and took only two touches to beat the keeper and open scoring. Marlon has been one of the most dangerous attackers in the USL Championship with five goals and five assists over Memphis’s five-match unbeaten streak.

Luiz Fernando delivered a ball over the top to find Jimenez at the far post for the strike at an angle. The score marks the veteran defender’s first goal for the club.

Memphis moved to 5-5-1 with the victory rising up to the top half of the USL Championship Western Conference standings after 11 weeks of play.

Memphis 901 FC hits the road again to take on San Antonio FC on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. CT. The Beale Street Boys return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 8 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

