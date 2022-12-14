Quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet the Ravens on Saturday for the first time since joining the Browns and the two sides should see plenty of each other over the rest of his time in Cleveland.

The Browns have gone 0-2 with Watson, although he posted better numbers in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals than he did against the Titans in Week 13. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said that he thinks “it’s not really the best time to play him” because Watson hasn’t generated much film since returning from his 11-game suspension to open the season, but added that the Ravens defense is not planning to take it any easier because of that.

“We want to give him a not-so-soft welcoming,” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “So, it’s cool to welcome him to the rivalry. Hopefully, it won’t be a good rivalry-welcoming for him.”

Watson lost both games he played against the Ravens as a member of the Texans. Extending that losing streak would be a big step toward a playoff spot in Baltimore.

Marlon Humphrey wants to give Deshaun Watson “a not-so-soft” welcome to Ravens-Browns rivalry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk