Marlon Humphrey, Tylan Wallace out for Ravens Saturday

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey won't be in the lineup for the Ravens' first postseason game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was pessimistic about Humphrey's outlook when he spoke to reporters at a press conference on Thursday and the team officially ruled Humphrey out for their game against the Texans when they released their final injury report of the week later in the day. A calf injury kept Humphrey off the field all week and will do so again on Saturday.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace has also been ruled out with a knee injury. Wallace has been handling punt return duties with Devin Duvernay sidelined by a back injury, but Harbaugh said on Thursday that he expects Duvernay to be activated from injured reserve in time to play.

Duvernay is officially listed as questionable along with tight end Mark Andrews, who Harbaugh said is "up in the air" as he makes a bid to return from an ankle injury. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and safety Ardarius Washington (pectoral) are also listed as questionable.