Marlon Humphrey trolls Daniel Jones after Giants QB throws second interception vs. Bucs

Ethan Cadeaux

Through the first year and a half of his NFL career, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has developed the reputation of being a turnover machine.

On Monday night, Jones made another costly mistake. With the Giants leading the heavily favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Jones was about to take a sack when he forced a throw to Golden Tate.

The pass from the second-year quarterback was undercut by Tampa cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for Jones' second interception of the night.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was watching and the All-Pro defensive back immediately sent out a tweet that captured the thoughts of almost everyone watching.

"It's ok to get sacked lol," Humphrey tweeted.

The turnover would prove costly, as the Buccaneers would score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, retaking the lead, 22-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

For the Giants to upset the Buccaneers, they likely needed Jones to play mistake-free football. The second-year quarterback hasn't done so, which is why New York only has a single win thus far this season.