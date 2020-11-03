Marlon Humphrey trolls Daniel Jones after Giants QB throws second interception vs. Bucs

Marlon Humphrey trolls Daniel Jones after Giants QB throws 2nd INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Through the first year and a half of his NFL career, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has developed the reputation of being a turnover machine.
On Monday night, Jones made another costly mistake. With the Giants leading the heavily favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Jones was about to take a sack when he forced a throw to Golden Tate.
The pass from the second-year quarterback was undercut by Tampa cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for Jones' second interception of the night.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was watching and the All-Pro defensive back immediately sent out a tweet that captured the thoughts of almost everyone watching.
"It's ok to get sacked lol," Humphrey tweeted.
The turnover would prove costly, as the Buccaneers would score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, retaking the lead, 22-17 midway through the fourth quarter.
For the Giants to upset the Buccaneers, they likely needed Jones to play mistake-free football. The second-year quarterback hasn't done so, which is why New York only has a single win thus far this season.