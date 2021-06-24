Marlon Humphrey thinks Ravens “got a pretty good one” in Rashod Bateman

Improved production in the passing game is a goal for the Ravens this season and one of the ways they’ve gone about trying to create it is through the draft.

Baltimore took wide receiver Rashod Bateman with one of their first-round picks and the former Minnesota wideout has made a strong early impression on one of his more experienced teammates. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he “couldn’t really tell” what Bateman could do when he first lined up opposite him in practice, but continued exposure led him to tell General Manager Eric DeCosta that he thinks the team made a wise move at the top of the draft.

“After guarding him throughout OTAs and minicamp the other day, I’ve seen some serious flashes,” Humphrey said, via USAToday.com. “I told DeCosta, I was like, ‘Hey, man. I think we got a pretty good one in Bateman.’ So, he’s shown some really good things to me. I can’t wait to get some more battles with him in training camp and take it into the season.”

The Ravens also signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Tylan Wallace this offseason and Humphrey said he “felt a major energy change” across the entire receiver group during offseason work. Finding a way to unleash that energy on opposing teams this fall will be a priority for offensive coordinator Greg Roman in the next couple of months.

