Marlon Humphrey "super excited to hopefully" play Sunday

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has missed a lot of time due to injury this season, but it looks like he's on the right path to playing against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Humphrey has been practicing as a limited participant this week and told reporters that he feels "good" after missing the last two games with a calf injury. He missed six other regular season games and said the year has "been rough," but he hopes that he can be part of a memorable moment for the franchise this weekend.

"I'm just super excited to hopefully get out there," Humphrey said, via the team's website. "The fans, they always talk about 'this moment, this is our year.' To finally get here, to finally have it in M&T Bank Stadium in front of our fans, it's a really exciting moment."

Humphrey said he thinks beating the Chiefs is "going to take everybody firing on all cylinders" and having Humphrey as part of that effort should be a plus for their chances of getting to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.