The Ravens wanted to wait for Monday’s MRI to confirm cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s injury and the severity. They now know.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Humphrey will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral.

Humphrey played 58 of 60 snaps during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, but he was seen holding his right arm as he left the field.

He had started every game and finishes with 58 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Ravens lost Marcus Peters for the year to a torn ACL in a summer practice, and they have dealt with a number of other injuries to their cornerbacks this season. Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry and Robert Jackson are on the current roster. Kevon Seymour is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Marlon Humphrey out for season with torn pec originally appeared on Pro Football Talk