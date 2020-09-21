Marlon Humphrey is our Player of the Game in Week 2 vs. Texans

While Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters earned the honor of being our most important matchup leading up to this game, it was his counterpart, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was the player of the game.

It was Humphrey who made the biggest play of the game in the second quarter. He stripped wide receiver Keke Coutee, leading to a 22-yard scoop and score by linebacker L.J. Fort. This play proved to be a major difference in the outcome as it put the Ravens up 20-7, making it the last time Houston was within one score. Humphrey also had four tackles in the first half which tied him with Patrick Queen for the team-high at the half.

Humphrey finished the game with seven combined tackles, 0.5 sacks, one quarterback hit, and the aforementioned lone forced fumble.

Humphrey and the Ravens’ secondary had to overcome the rising-star quarterback Deshaun Watson who was without his primary receiver Will Fuller for most of the second half due to injury. Baltimore’s corners showed up and showed out the entire game, allowing just one touchdown all game long and none by any of Houston’s receivers.

Another impressive performance by Baltimore’s defense allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to manage the offense and run the clock out for the majority of the fourth quarter. The Ravens finished with a pretty decisive 33-16 victory, bringing them to 2-0 on the season.

This isn’t Humphrey’s first impressive performance on the season, however. He followed up an interception in Week 1 with a forced fumble in Week 2. After a Pro Bowl season last year, Humphrey has stepped up his game this season, making several big plays on top of being a consistent lock-down cornerback too.

Humphrey, along with Peters, have formed a dynamic tandem that has paid dividends in overcoming the loss of safety Earl Thomas this offseason and fellow cornerback Tavon Young to injury in this game. In the first two games, Humphrey and the rest of Baltimore’s secondary hasn’t allowed a touchdown or even a 100-yard performance by a receiver. While it’s still only Week 2, this could be the beginning of what is a double All-Pro season for the two Ravens’ corners.