A couple of Ravens defensive regulars were added to the team’s injury report on Thursday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn’t practice because of an illness and edge rusher Odafe Oweh sat out with a shoulder injury. The Ravens are preparing to face the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Humphrey has started every game this season and has not missed a snap since Week One. Oweh has two sacks in his last three games and also recorded a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in last Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was also out with an illness after practicing on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva had rest days.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (foot, thigh), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), cornerback Tavon Young (illness), and cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) sat out for the second straight day.

Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh don’t practice for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk