Marlon Humphrey, OBJ each fined $14K for Week 4 altercation

The NFL announced Saturday that Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be fined $14,037 for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties they incurred for their roles in an altercation that occurred between the two teams on Sunday.

With just under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Humphrey and Beckham Jr. got tangled up, resulting in the Ravens cornerback pinning Beckham Jr. to the ground. After the game, Humphrey told reporters he though OBJ should've been ejected for throwing punches. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens contested that Humphrey choked his wide receiver.

ESPN reports that Beckham Jr. plans to appeal the fine. Browns guard J.C. Tretter was also fined for pulling Humphrey off OBJ, which Cleveland.com says Beckham Jr. has offered to pay for.

This won't be the last time these two teams face each other in 2019. The Browns will host Baltimore on December 22 for Week 16 in a game that could be pivotal in determining who wins the AFC North title.

